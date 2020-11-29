The infant’s parents reportedly told the doctors that sometimes they would playfully hurl her up in the air and catch her as she would come down. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah are investigating an incident in which a two-month-old baby suffered serious injuries to her brain and was treated at a local hospital here. A doctor said the damage to the infant’s brain was serious. The child was admitted with internal bleeding in the brain on November 16 and is still under treatment.

Police and the Child Protection Department were called in on November 16 at Al Qassimi Hospital where the baby was admitted in the paediatric intensive care unit. The Afghani child identified as K.A.A. suffered a brain haemorrhage, according to medical report. A hospital spokesman said the baby’s condition was listed as critical.

The child’s mother, aged 17, told the hospital staff and police investigators that she accidentally fell on her baby, causing the injury. However, medical staff at the hospital had doubts about her version of the incident and therefore they referred the case to the Child Protection Department. Doctors said that from the nature of the injury it seemed that the baby either fell on the ground or was hit with a solid object.

Al Gharb Police Station and the Child Protection Department have launched an investigation. The father of the child, in his 20s, and the mother were both being interrogated by the police.