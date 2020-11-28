Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a group of teenagers over a fight at a public place.
According to the police, group of teenagers have been referred to Family and Juvenile Prosecution for a legal action. They were detained after a brawl at public place I Dubai. However, the police did not reveal the identity of the boys and the cause of fight.
Police have also urged parents to monitor their teenagers especially during holidays. They should ensure that the young boys do not stay outside their homes late at night.