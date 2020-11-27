Dubai: A Dubai-based Pakistani expat has been accused of murdering his countryman by stabbing him with a fruit knife following a dispute.
The Dubai Court of First Instance was told on Thursday that the victim was with the 24-year-old Pakistani defendant at a residence in Satwa when the incident occurred last November.
Records showed that the victim insulted the defendant, who then went to the kitchen, picked up a small knife used to cut fruit and stabbed the victim in the belly.
A Pakistani driver on record said, “The victim called me saying he had a fight with someone in Satwa. He asked me to take him to Um Al Quwain. He looked tired and under the influence of alcohol, but I didn’t see blood on his clothes. I dropped him at the location. The next day I heard that he had passed away.”
The victim’s roommate in Um Al Quwain testified that it was 10pm when the victim arrived. The victim didn’t have dinner and went to sleep. “I went to work the next morning when he called me asking for a painkiller. Later, I received a call saying that he had died,” said the 36-year-old Pakistani roommate of the victim. Medical reports revealed that the victim had died from internal bleeding in the intestine.
Dubai Police arrested the defendant who admitted to stabbing the victim over a dispute.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with premeditated murder.