Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MohRE) has extended the deadline for imposing fines on non- subscribers to the Unemployment Insurance Scheme from July 1 to October 1.

According to the ministry, employees have to mandatorily subscribe to the scheme, and failure to do so will result in a Dh400 fine.

It is mandatory that all Emirati and expatriate employees in the public and private sectors as well as employees working in free zones register for the unemployment insurance programme.