1. Saudi Arabia: 7,700 flights to ferry pilgrims for Hajj

6 Saudi airports readied for Hajj flights

2. Starting July, emirate where order is delivered needs to be entered in their VAT returns

On VAT, Dh100m ecommerce firms to specify 'emirate'

3. The life-changing experience of a single mum in Dubai

Arati has turned life around, for herself and her family, 8 years after landing in Dubai

4. UAE airlines go on hiring overdrive as they expand services

Training programmes see nearly 40% spike in enrollments

5. How freezone workers can get Unemployment Insurance

Semi-government entities can also avail of the scheme, according to Dubai Insurance

