Sharjah: Food establishments including restaurants, cafterias and bakeries in Sharjah have been asked to install surveillance cameras to ensure food safety and hygiene within the premises.

Sharjah Municipality on Tuesday announced this to compel all food establishments including restaurants and bakeries in the emirate to install permanent surveillance cameras to ensure the safety and health of community members.

Thabet Al Tarifi, Director General of the Sharjah Municipality, explained that this would ensure the quality, cleanliness and safety of foods in all food establishments.

“To preserve the health and safety of consumers, Sharjah Municipality has issued a decision requiring all food establishments in the emirate to install permanent surveillance cameras,” Al Tarifi said.

Al Tarifi stressed that the municipality obligated all food outlets preparing and cooking foods to install these cameras as part of its continuous efforts to implement the best requirements, health standards and preventive measures in food establishments, and in line with its goals to provide safe food for consumers, and to take tough penalties against violators according to the list of punishments approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, where inspectors of the Food Control Section continue their inspection visits intensively and daily to ensure compliance with the requirements and preventive measures that the municipality obliged these facilities, especially through which they aim to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Sheikha Shaza Al Mualla, Assistant Director General of the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories, stated that the municipality has set many conditions and specification for installing these cameras, including storage capacity of the cameras should not be less than six months, and enable food inspectors to review their records on request, and not to delete the contents without written approval from the Food Control Department of the Public Health Department, the commitment of all targeted facilities to install these cameras within a maximum period of six months, and the facilities has pledged in writing to the Food Control Department to abide by all these conditions.