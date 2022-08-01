Abu Dhabi: An anti-drugs awareness campaign in Abu Dhabi has been expanded to include the display of educational materials and videos in commercial centres to reach different segments of society.
The campaign has been launched by the Abu Dhabi Community Legal Awareness Centre, ‘Masouliya’, at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).
The latest step comes as part of continuous efforts to achieve the objectives of the expanded campaign, which was launched in May and will continue for six months, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to consolidate legal culture and disseminate community awareness.
Reasons behind abuse
In this context, the campaign focuses on clarifying the reasons leading to the abuse of narcotic substances, whether related to individual reasons for the abuser, family reasons such as conflict between members, or societal reasons such as lack of awareness of the legislation and laws punishing this act.
Impact of drugs
It also covers the effects of the abuse, whether related to mental health such as sleep disturbance, delusions, anxiety, depression, tension, and introversion, or physical health effects, such as heart trouble, general fatigue, headaches and pneumonia.
Preventive steps
The awareness campaign also focuses on ways to prevent and recover from the drug and psychotropic substance abuse, and shedding light on the indications and the consequences, in addition to introducing the legal and legislative aspects, and showing ways to help the addict receive treatment without being brought to court, highlighting the role of parents and how to act upon discovery that one of the children have fallen victim of drug abuse, through showing care and continuous follow-up to support rehabilitation programmes.