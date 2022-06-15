Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology, on Wednesday recorded an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale in southern Iran at 3:50pm according to the local time of the UAE.
The NCM confirmed in a statement that the quake was detected at a depth of 10km, adding that slight tremors were felt by UAE residents but without any effect in the country.
Earlier today , several residents in the UAE felt mild tremors as the National Centre of Meteorology recorded an earthquake in South of Iran, measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale at 10.06am.
Social media users reported that they felt slight tremors of the two earthquakes.