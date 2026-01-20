GOLD/FOREX
Amazon launches Digital Arabic Library with over 38,000 titles and 1,000 free books

The Digital Arabic Library features books in Kindle eBook and Audible audiobook formats

Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
The collection includes over 33,000 Kindle eBooks and 5,000 audiobooks
Amazon

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and Amazon have joined forces to make Arabic literature more accessible to readers around the world.

The new Digital Arabic Library was launched on January 20, 2026. It offers more than 38,000 Arabic language books to global audiences. Over 1,000 of these titles are available completely free.

Filling a critical gap

The initiative addresses a major problem in the digital world. Despite having 400 million Arabic speakers worldwide, Arabic content remains scarce online.

"Given the small percentage of Arabic content available online despite the large number of Arabic speakers, this initiative will play an important role in breaking down barriers," said Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre in a statement.

The library can be accessed at www.amazon.com/digitalarabiclibrary.

What readers will find

The Digital Arabic Library features books in both Kindle eBook and Audible audiobook formats. Readers can explore various genres including history, science, health, memoirs, fiction, and non-fiction.

The collection includes over 33,000 Kindle eBooks and 5,000 audiobooks. Popular titles available include The Muqaddimah by Ibn Khaldun, and Cairo Modern by Naguib Mahfouz.

The platform also features contemporary works like The Blue Elephant by Ahmed Mourad and The Lost Star by Sara Al Shamsi.

A user-friendly experience

Amazon has created a unique browsing experience for the library. The storefront features vibrant colors and traditional Arabic calligraphy that celebrate the region's cultural heritage.

Customer ratings and reviews help readers discover new books easily. The platform brings together both timeless classics and modern works in one convenient location.

"The Digital Arabic Library delivers a seamless experience where customers can easily discover thousands of Arabic Kindle eBooks and Audible audiobooks across different genres in one place," said Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

Supporting regional publishers

The initiative does more than just provide books to readers. It also supports publishers across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The platform helps publishers adapt to the changing digital publishing landscape. It gives them access to millions of potential readers worldwide.

Audiobooks represent the fastest growing format in publishing. The inclusion of Audible's catalogue gives Arabic speakers more options for how they consume content.

Arabic literature ahead

Over the next three years, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre will work with publishers to expand the collection even further. Amazon will promote these titles to ensure they reach millions of readers globally.

Dr Ali bin Tamim emphasised the cultural importance of the project. "This project will provide new and innovative channels to facilitate access to Arabic cultural content for readers wherever they may be," he said.

