Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and Deprtmant of Health (DoH) have announced that all residents of the emirate may now move between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra) from 6am on Tuesday, 23 June, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.
The move follows the achievements of promising results in the number of cases of COVID-19 found through testing in Abu Dhabi. Restrictions on entering the emirate will be extended for another week, with exemptions for all types of goods and mail, and permit holders.
Movement within the emirate will be allowed as per the National Sterilisation Programme timings. Movement of workers into Abu Dhabi is still prohibited. Those interested to apply for a permit, can visit https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit.