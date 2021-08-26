Abu Dhabi: The Department of Government Support has approved a return to full workplace capacity in Abu Dhabi government entities and companies, with precautionary measures in place to protect employees’ health and safety.
Vaccinated visitors and customers must show green status on Alhosn app to enter, while those unvaccinated must show a negative PCR test result from within the last 48 hours.
Remote working is allowed for one parent of a child in grade 10 or below who is exempt from in-person school attendance, proved by medical authorisation and a statement from the educational institution. Employers can grant additional authorisation based on government regulations.