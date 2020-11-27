Abu Dhabi: The Mina Plaza Towers in the Mina Zayed araea in Abu Dhabi were successfully demolished in 10 seconds this morning (November 27).
Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a tweet on Friday: “As part of the second phase of the revitalisation of the Mina Zayed area in Abu Dhabi, Modon Properties has successfully demolosihed Mina Plaza Towers in 10 seconds.”
The tweet said rigorous safety measures were taken to mitigate the effects of the demolition and control resulting dust clouds. The plaza comprisesd four towers in all.
It said the 144 floors of the towers were demolished through "controlled implosion using stable non-primary explosives with an excellent safety record". On Wednesday, authorities had alerted residents that a huge explosion would be heard as a result of the demolition. The port will remain shut till 4pm today.
Modon was appointed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport to carry out the demolition exercise in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, emergency response teams, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, National Ambulance and Emergency Crises and Disasters Management Centre in Abu Dhabi.
The demolition kicks off the second phase of redevelopment of Mina Zayed.