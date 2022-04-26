Dubai: Alfardan Group has announced a donation of Dh1 million to support the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign — the region’s largest drive of its kind, initiated by the UAE, to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less-fortunate communities across 50 countries.
The group’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, is a generous addition to the donations by several other benefactors to the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), aims to alleviate global hunger and battle malnutrition in less-fortunate communities across the world, especially among vulnerable groups such as women, children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.
Group’s contribution
Ali Fardan Ali Al-Fardan, chairman of Alfardan Group, said: “It is a proud moment and a unique opportunity to support the generous UAE community carry out this unprecedented humanitarian work. Our company is founded on a solid structure based on the finest human and professional values represented in achieving integrity, distinguished service and social responsibility.
"Today, the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative opens new horizons for global charity work and actively participates in the global battle against hunger, especially in less-fortunate communities. Alfardan Group shares the comprehensive vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to work together for the sustainable development of societies.”