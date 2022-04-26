Dubai: Dubai Police has announced a donation of Dh1 million to support the humanitarian efforts of the UAE’s 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest campaign of its kind to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.
The police force’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, is a significant addition to the donations of other benefactors to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), which aims to alleviate global hunger and battle malnutrition in less fortunate communities across the world, especially among vulnerable groups such as women, children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.
The 1 Billion Meals initiative, launched at the beginning of the Ramadan, is a continuation of last year’s 100 Million Meals, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals. In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.
Social responsibility
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, highlighted that the 1 Billion Meals initiative that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, strengthens the UAE’s global position as a pioneer of humanitarian work. “It also enhances the nation’s reputation as an inspiring model for aiding less fortunate communities and extending a helping hand to lessen their tribulations.”
He said: “We are honoured to donate Dh1 million to this initiative as part of our active participation in supporting its humanitarian goals and objectives. We urge everyone to unite their efforts, individuals and organisations alike, to be part of this grand humanitarian mission during Ramadan. We, at Dubai Police, reaffirm our support for all humanitarian initiatives and campaigns, in line with our belief that social responsibility is a national duty and through which we establish the noble values of the UAE.”