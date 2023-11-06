Dubai: Creatives will have the chance in Dubai to present their artistic creations across a diverse spectrum of disciplines, encompassing visual arts, painting, sculpture, photography, design, murals, and mixed media.
Dubai Culture & Arts Culture (Dubai Culture), under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and a member of the Dubai Council, is gearing up for the 12th edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival.
This exciting event will take place from February 23 to March 3, 2024, in the iconic Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood.
Dubai Culture issued an open call inviting both emerging and established Emirati, UAE, and GCC-based talents to participate in the festival.
The festival promises a diverse array of activities, including interactive workshops, musical and cinematic performances, enlightening talks, and engaging panels, all of which will enrich the local cultural landscape while aligning it with global trends in the arts sector.
A significant addition to this year’s festival is the introduction of the Culinary Arts category. This addition reflects the discipline’s capacity to stimulate innovation and spotlight the rich tapestry of cultures in Dubai, emphasizing the spirit of coexistence.
The Sikka Art and Design Festival, organised by Dubai Culture, serves as an innovative platform that unites various art forms, celebrating talent and contributing to Dubai’s cultural vision.
The festival aims to solidify the emirate’s status as a global cultural hub, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving center for talent.
Notably, the 11th edition of the festival set new records, showcasing the dynamism of Dubai’s creative scene. With over 120,000 visitors, the event featured the works of more than 200 creatives, in addition to a wide array of workshops, talks, performances, and more.