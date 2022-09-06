Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange announced on Tuesday a donation of Dh1 million to aid the flood relief efforts in Pakistan as the country reels under the worst floods it has experienced in recent history.
The initiative is aimed at supporting those communities affected by the calamity and assisting the official funds designated to support relief efforts in the country.
Mohammed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “Our efforts to support the Pakistani people affected by this natural disaster form part of our commitment to effectively and swiftly respond to such humanitarian crises.
In these difficult times, we stand by Pakistan and its people, hoping that we can alleviate some of their suffering and provide the urgent and essential humanitarian assistance required.”
The company also announced that from today until September 30, it will provide free remittances to official charitable organisations in Pakistan to support those affected by the devastating floods and encourage those wishing to provide aid and donations to the Flood Relief Support Fund.