Gorillas are highly intelligent, especially when it comes to communication. They have been recorded making 25 different sounds and one famous captive-born gorilla named Koko even learnt sign language picking up 1,000 signs, while understanding 2,000 words of English. They live up to 35-40 years, weigh between 140kg and 170kg, have one baby every four to six years, in total giving birth three to four times, and have even been heard using baby talk to speak to their offspring.