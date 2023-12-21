Al Ain, Abu Dhabi: Al Ain Zoo announced that it is offering visitors a 50 per cent discount on entrance tickets for the rest of December 2023 under the slogan, “Big offers for BIGGER joy”.
The discount is provided to encourage wildlife and nature lovers to have fun in the winter weather at the 400-hectare zoo and enjoy the lovely spaces and wonderful atmosphere.
The Zoo welcomes all visitors of different ages with many fascinating attractions such as the “Wings of the Sahara Show”, “Keepers’ Talks”, the “Hippo and Crocodile Exhibit” and many more interesting and engaging experiences.
Visitors can also enjoy outdoor music shows at the “Music on the Walkway” at weekends, with the participation of great musicians from around the world.
Al Ain Zoo is a beloved family and tourist destination that is ideal for all ages with its variety of exciting new experiences, events and activities that enable visitors to spend some memorable times in an amazing setting of nature, wildlife and appealing landscaped spaces.
It is primarily composed of ungulates and herbivores such as Arabian antelopes.
The zoo provides a chance to see some endangered species preserved and taken care of within habitats similar to their own, as well as a chance to even interact with them.
In addition to having a fun adventure, the zoo provides an educational experience on the importance of finding a safe haven for those species.