Abu Dhabi: The Al Ain Civil Defense extinguished a fire at a carpentry facility in the Al Ain industrial area, Abu Dhabi Police said on Monday. No casualties have been reported.

The civil defense teams put out the fire that broke out on Monday in a wood carpentry shop and spread to a number of neighbouring facilities in the industrial area of ​​Al Ain. An investigation is under way.

Brigadier General Mohammad Mayouf Al Ketbi, Director General of Civil Defense in Abu Dhabi, said that the operations room received a communique at 5.55 pm about a fire in a carpentry facility and sent the team.

Brigadier General Al Kutbi urged the public not to gather at accident sites as it hinders the team's work and stops them in reaching the affected area.