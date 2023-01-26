Ajman: Speed limit has been reduced on Dubai-Hatta Street in Masfout area in Ajman in a bid to improve road safety.
Ajman Police General Command announced on Wednesday that the legal speed limit on Dubai-Hatta Street in the part located in the Masfout and Muzair’a areas of the Emirate of Ajman would be reduced to 80km/h, as part of efforts to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of enhancing road safety.
Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, explained that the legal speed limit signs on the street have been changed to be 80km/h instead of 100km/h, and warning signs have been added in the speed reduction area to alert drivers according to the best standards and methods adopted in traffic safety.
Lt. Col. Al Falasi said that the decision was made after a thorough study that proved that reducing the speed on the road would help avoid traffic accidents. He also called on motorists to adhere to traffic laws and follow the new speeds to ensure safe driving.