Ajman: Ajman motorists can now keep their vehicles impounded at their own premises instead of police-designated impounding yards.
Police launched the new initiative on Saturday and said that motorists whose vehicles are wanted for impounding due to traffic violations can now keep their vehicles home to serve the impoundment period. The service will be activated from Sunday June 14.
The new service comes as a part of a Ministry of Interior vision and Ajman Police efforts to improve the quality of services rendered to the public through adopting the latest smart techniques and systems to upgrade customer services according to the best international practices.
Ajman Police said, “A small tracking device service will be installed inside the impounded car so that it alerts the police if the car has moved while serving the impoundment period.”
The motorist should promise not to driver his vehicle during the impoundment period, police will withdraw the vehicle’s plate numbers and the vehicle ownership till the impoundment period ends. The vehicle will be wanted to all police departments during the period. The plate number will be listed in the Police federal system.
The service will not cover serious offences and there will be consequential procedures for those who violate the impoundment terms, which may result in cancelling the home impoundment, with the car being confiscated by the police.