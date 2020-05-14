Adnoc convenience store Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Adnoc Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has launched a home delivery service to bring everyday essentials direct to customers from select Adnoc Oasis convenience stores in Abu Dhabi.

Delivered within 30 minutes through the Talabat app and website, customers can now order more than 1,100 products offered across daily groceries, snacks as well as hot and cold beverages. New products will also regularly be added to the service.

“As we continue to make things as accessible as possible for our customers, we want to ensure they have access to the essentials they need safely and conveniently,” said Ahmed Al Shamsi, acting CEO, Adnoc Distribution.

“As one of the UAE’s leading providers of home delivery service, Talabat offers an excellent, reliable network that guarantees delivery our customers can rely on whilst upholding the stay home directives,” he added.

Special offers are also being made available for customers during the month of Ramadan the group said.