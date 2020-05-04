No injuries reported, five lanes closed following accident

Photo of an accident involving a water tank in Dubai Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: A water tank flipped over on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road on Monday, resulting in the closure of five lanes, Dubai Police told Gulf News.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that the accident occurred on Monday afternoon when the driver lost control of the heavy vehicle just before the Al Warqa exit towards Abu Dhabi.

“The water tank flipped over closing five lanes. No injuries were reported. After intensive work using cranes, the truck was removed and the lanes opened again,” Brig Al Mazroui told Gulf News.

The accident happened at 3.30pm and investigation is still on.

Brig Al Mazroui has urged motorists to be extra cautious while driving and follow traffic instructions to avoid accidents.

Meanwhile, an Indian driver suffered severe injuries after his car crashed into a lamp post on Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning.