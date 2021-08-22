Abudhabi23
Abu Dhabi Image Credit: File photo
Also in this package

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has once again updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from today including 33 different places.

The places on the updated Green List include:

1. Albania

2. Armenia

3. Australia

4. Austria

5. Bahrain

6. Belgium

7. Brunei

8. Bulgaria

9. Canada

10. China

11. Czech Republic

12. Germany

13. Hong Kong (SAR)

14. Hungary

15. Jordan

16. Kuwait

17. Malta

18. Mauritius

19. Moldova

20. Netherlands

21. New Zealand

22. Poland

23. Republic of Ireland

24. Romania

25. Saudi Arabia

26. Serbia

27. Seychelles

28. Singapore

29. South Korea

30. Sweden

31. Switzerland

32. Taiwan, Province of China

33. Ukraine

Quarantine exemption

Passengers arriving from these Green List destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport. Those who are fully vaccinated then need to undergo a follow-up PCR test on Day 6, whereas others need to undergo follow-up PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 9.

In contrast, vaccinated travellers arriving from places not on the Green List must quarantine for seven days, with a follow-up PCR test on day 6. Those who are not yet vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days if they have returned to Abu Dhabi from a place not on the Green List, and undergo a follow-up PCR on Day 9.

Applicable for arrivals

The DCT has previously clarified that the Green List only applies to where passengers have arrived in Abu Dhabi from the specified places, and is not based on citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.

Travel corridors

Quarantine exemptions are also offered in Abu Dhabi to people using travel corridors with Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles as long as travellers are fully vaccinated, i.e., they have received their final vaccine dose at least 28 days before travel.