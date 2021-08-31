Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from September including 55 different places.
Compared to the previous Green List that came into effect on August 22, the new list includes Bhutan, Comoros, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Maldives, Monaco, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
Green list
1. Albania
2. Armenia
3. Australia
4. Austria
5. Bahrain
6. Belgium
7. Bhutan
8. Brunei
9. Bulgaria
10. Canada
11. China
12. Comoros
13. Croatia
14. Cyprus
15. Czech Republic
16. Denmark
17. Finland
18. Germany
19. Greece
20. Hong Kong (SAR)
21. Hungary
22. Ireland
23. Italy
24. Japan
25. Jordan
26. Kuwait
27. Kyrgyzstan
28. Luxembourg
29. Maldives
30. Malta
31. Mauritius
32. Moldova
33. Monaco
34. Netherlands
35. New Zealand
36. Norway
37. Oman
38. Poland
39. Portugal
40. Qatar
41. Romania
42. San Marino
43. Saudi Arabia
44. Serbia
45. Seychelles
46. Singapore
47. Slovakia
48. Slovenia
49. South Korea
50. Sweden
51. Switzerland
52. Taiwan, Province of China
53. Tajikistan
54. Turkmenistan
55. Ukraine
Quarantine exemption
Passengers arriving from these Green List destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport. Those who are fully vaccinated then need to undergo a follow-up PCR test on Day 6, whereas others need to undergo follow-up PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 9.
In contrast, vaccinated travellers arriving from places not on the Green List must quarantine for seven days, with a follow-up PCR test on day 6. Those who are not yet vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days if they have returned to Abu Dhabi from a place not on the Green List, and undergo a follow-up PCR on Day 9.
Applicable for arrivals
The DCT has previously clarified that the Green List only applies to where passengers have arrived in Abu Dhabi from the specified places, and is not based on citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.