Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from September including 55 different places.

Compared to the previous Green List that came into effect on August 22, the new list includes Bhutan, Comoros, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Maldives, Monaco, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

1. Albania

2. Armenia

3. Australia

4. Austria

5. Bahrain

6. Belgium

7. Bhutan

8. Brunei

9. Bulgaria

10. Canada

11. China

12. Comoros

13. Croatia

14. Cyprus

15. Czech Republic

16. Denmark

17. Finland

18. Germany

19. Greece

20. Hong Kong (SAR)

21. Hungary

22. Ireland

23. Italy

24. Japan

25. Jordan

26. Kuwait

27. Kyrgyzstan

28. Luxembourg

29. Maldives

30. Malta

31. Mauritius

32. Moldova

33. Monaco

34. Netherlands

35. New Zealand

36. Norway

37. Oman

38. Poland

39. Portugal

40. Qatar

41. Romania

42. San Marino

43. Saudi Arabia

44. Serbia

45. Seychelles

46. Singapore

47. Slovakia

48. Slovenia

49. South Korea

50. Sweden

51. Switzerland

52. Taiwan, Province of China

53. Tajikistan

54. Turkmenistan

55. Ukraine

Quarantine exemption

Passengers arriving from these Green List destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport. Those who are fully vaccinated then need to undergo a follow-up PCR test on Day 6, whereas others need to undergo follow-up PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 9.

In contrast, vaccinated travellers arriving from places not on the Green List must quarantine for seven days, with a follow-up PCR test on day 6. Those who are not yet vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days if they have returned to Abu Dhabi from a place not on the Green List, and undergo a follow-up PCR on Day 9.

Applicable for arrivals

The DCT has previously clarified that the Green List only applies to where passengers have arrived in Abu Dhabi from the specified places, and is not based on citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.