Abu Dhabi: The peak hours for Darb toll gates in Abu Dhabi will be changed in Ramadan, with motorists having to pay Darb fees between 8am and 10am, and between 2pm and 4pm from Monday to Saturday.

Mawaqif parking fees in the emirate will continue to be collected between 8am and 12am during the holy month, with no change to their timings, Abu Dhabi’s transport sector regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), has announced.

As in the rest of the year, there will be no Darb and Mawaqif fees on Sunday.

Service centres

The ITC has also adjusted timings for its Customer Happiness Centers in Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain City Municipality, which will entertain customers during Ramadan between Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 3pm. On Fridays, the centres will be open from 9am to 12pm only.

Public buses

Public bus services will be available during Ramadan in the capital city and suburbs throughout the week. Within the city, services will begin starting from 5am or 6am, depending on the route, and will extend until 1am. In the suburbs, the services will start operating from 6am, and continue until 10pm. There is also a slight change in the frequency of some of the services.

In Al Ain, public buses will operate from 7am to 2am. In its suburbs, the services will be provided from 6am until 11pm, while a select few services will operate until 12am. The majority of the suburban public bus services will remain unchanged, with a slight change in the frequency of a few services in the city of Al Ain, according to the ITC.

There will be no change in services, apart from a slight change in frequency of buses, for bus services in Al Dhafrah region. However, public buses will not run during the period of iftar.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Express services will operate from 6am to 11pm during weekdays, and from 6am to 1am on weekends. The Abu Dhabi Link service will also be available from 6am to 11pm throughout the week.

