Sharjah: The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has inaugurated 15 new mosques of various sizes and architectural styles in the emirate ahead of Ramadan.
Five more mosques will open before the end of the holy month of Ramadan as part of the department’s plan to open 20 new mosques in the emirate and expand existing ones in areas where the population has grown.
The plan comes as part of the department’s preparations for Ramadan and to facilitate the access of the emirate’s residents to places of worship and perform rituals during the fasting with ease.
Meanwhile, the department’s maintenance teams have carried out inspection tours to ensure the cleanliness of the mosques and their needs of carpet and prayer rugs.