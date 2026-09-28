UAE Special Envoy receives 2026 UN Changemaker Award

Award recognises leadership uniting business and philanthropy for lasting impact
Leaders from government, philanthropy, business, science and culture were honoured at the 2026 Changemakers Awards ceremony, held during the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.
The event was presented by the Global Partnerships Forum in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Tonga to the United Nations.
The honourees included José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste and Nobel Peace Prize laureate; Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy and CEO of Crescent Enterprises; Dr Ann Aerts, Head of the Novartis Foundation; and Dr Srgjan Kerim, President of the 62nd Session of the UN General Assembly.
Jafar received the award at UN Headquarters from Amir Dossal, Founder and President of the Global Partnerships Forum, in recognition of “his leadership in driving change by harnessing business, philanthropy, and partnerships to accelerate sustainable and inclusive development.”
Dossal said Jafar “embodies the very essence of the Changemaker Award”, highlighting his work across business and philanthropy over more than three decades.
“Over three decades of dedicated work and achievement, he has demonstrated the power of collaboration between the business and philanthropic sectors, and the impact of effective partnerships, in driving tangible progress,” Dossal said.
“His leadership and commitment serve as an inspiration to professionals across sectors, encouraging them to continue working toward sustainable and inclusive development.”
Commenting on the award, Jafar said the title of Changemaker may be singular, but meaningful change requires collaboration.
“If there is one lesson I have learned from my experience in business and philanthropy, it is that no single sector has all the answers,” he said.
“Change depends on an interconnected ecosystem: government sets the framework and direction, while business builds, develops, and scales solutions. Philanthropy bridges the two, taking risks that others cannot and staying the course long after the spotlight and media attention have faded.”
He added: “That is how change happens. In the UAE, we firmly believe in this whole-of-society approach because we have seen it work firsthand both at home and with our partners around the world.”
In his capacity as Special Envoy, Jafar works to foster collaboration among government, business and philanthropy in support of the UAE’s diplomatic and development priorities.
During the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, he is convening a series of special meetings at the UAE Mission to the United Nations on key themes.
These include investment in the water sector ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi; strategic philanthropy and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, in collaboration with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD); and artificial intelligence and inclusive