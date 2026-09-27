Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said, "The mosque's growing global presence is the fruit of the vision of the UAE's wise leadership, which is taking the nation to global prominence in every sector. It is also a continuation of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who envisioned this landmark as a beacon of tolerance and coexistence. We do not regard numbers as an end in themselves, but as evidence that the mosque's message is reaching the world, and that cultural tourism, when built on identity and values, becomes a model that enhances the nation's competitiveness and strengthens its position among the world's leading destinations.