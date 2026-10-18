UAE offers condolences to Türkiye after severe flooding causes deaths and extensive damage
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed solidarity with Türkiye after heavy rainfall and severe flooding left several people dead, injured or missing and caused extensive damage.
In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the country's condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods, which have also left others injured and unaccounted for.
The ministry expressed its sincere sympathy to Türkiye and its people over the tragedy, while wishing all those injured a speedy recovery.
The statement reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with Türkiye following the devastating rainfall and flooding.
Severe flooding struck Istanbul after torrential rain on Wednesday night, October 14, inundating homes, businesses, roads and underpasses, leaving vehicles stranded and causing widespread disruption across Türkiye's largest city.
The death toll rose to four, while rescue teams continued searching for four people reported missing. Authorities deployed emergency personnel to assist affected residents and respond to thousands of reports of damage.