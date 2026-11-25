Millan-Windorski earns a third runner-up finish for the Philippines at Miss Universe 2026.
Bea Millan-Windorski did not win Miss Universe 2026, but she came close. Representing the Philippines in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the Filipino-American finished third runner-up, the country's second straight Top 5 finish at the pageant, according to the Daily Tribune.
Her road there began in the United States. Millan-Windorski was born in Milwaukee in 2002 to a Filipino family with roots in La Union. She grew up in a largely non-diverse corner of Wisconsin, where, as she put it in her final Q&A, she was "identified as a Filipina first and foremost." Pageantry ran through that household.
She has told the Daily Tribune that she watched it alongside her mother, grandmother and relatives, and she has described it as holding a special place in Filipino-American communities. But it was her mother, Toni, who first nudged her onto the stage. "I thought pageants would help with her runway," Toni said of her daughter's early modeling days, before signing her up for local competitions and, years later, Miss Earth USA.
Millan-Windorski built a competitive record before turning to the Philippines. She won Miss Earth USA in 2024 and later earned the Miss Earth Water distinction on the global stage, results that showed her strength as a competitor and her ties to environmental advocacy. When she entered the Philippine pageant, she saw it as a return to her roots.
She was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2026 representing La Union, rising above 50 contestants.
The question-and-answer round, often the decisive moment in a pageant, showed what she stood for. Asked why the Philippines was still worth representing despite growing frustrations, she spoke of a lifelong love for the country. Growing up in a largely non-diverse part of the United States, she said, people saw her as Filipina first. She often had to show classmates where the Philippines was on a map, yet it always felt like home.
She also explained her decision to pack her life into balikbayan boxes and suitcases, saying she believed in the potential of Filipinos. The country, she argued, must create opportunities at home so people do not have to go abroad and be separated from their families to survive. She promised to be "a public servant for all,".
She is also an advocate. Her initiative, Open Doors, Open Hearts, raises awareness of climate refugees, and she has worked with Project CURMA on marine conservation in La Union. She has also joined environmental campaigns, social justice movements and civic demonstrations calling for accountability and reform.
Her predecessor, Ahtisa Manalo, had left a notable mark on the global stage.
The 75th Miss Universe was held in San Juan on 24 November. Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto won on home soil and is reported to be the first mother to take the title. The Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez was first runner-up and Venezuela's Clara Vegas second, ahead of Millan-Windorski, with New Zealand's Georgia Waddington fourth.