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UAE President offers condolences to Venezuela after earthquake

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirms solidarity and support for relief efforts following deadly quake

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Argentine firefighters search for possible victims atop a collapsed building in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on June 27, 2026, following twin earthquakes.
Argentine firefighters search for possible victims atop a collapsed building in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on June 27, 2026, following twin earthquakes.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with Delcy Rodríguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to convey his sincere condolences over the victims of the recent earthquake and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Venezuela and its people during this challenging time.

Acting President Rodríguez thanked His Highness for his sincere expressions of solidarity with the Venezuelan people and praised the UAE’s swift humanitarian response in providing relief following the earthquake.

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Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed directed the provision of $10 million in urgent relief assistance to those affected by the earthquake in Venezuela, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian commitment to supporting people affected by natural disasters and crises around the world.

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