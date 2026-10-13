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Sheikha Shamma joins World Economic Forum as Executive Fellow for global innovation

Appointment represents international recognition of Emirati leaders

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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Sheikha Shamma
Sheikha Shamma
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The World Economic Forum has appointed Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairperson of Frontier25, The Climate Tribe, Aurora50, Alliance for Global Sustainability (AGS), and Reset MENA, as the Executive Fellow of the Science, Discovery and Innovation pillar, one of six core themes of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, taking place from Oct 13 to 15 in partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum.

The appointment represents an international recognition of the role played by Emirati leaders in shaping the future and highlights Sheikha Shamma’s growing influence as a global voice on sustainability, climate action, social impact, cultural responsibility and other future-focused issues that directly affect societies and quality of life.

She said: "It's an honour to be selected by the World Economic Forum and to have the opportunity to engage with other distinguished experts in their respective fields. I have always believed that the knowledge and stories we exchange shape the future we are building. This is more important now than ever before in the context of climate action, where the question is how fast can we scale solutions and how fairly do we support others."

She continued: "I look forward to sharing what we're learning from our work in the UAE with the world, and to using this platform to help more people, from classrooms to boardrooms, see themselves as part of the solution."

The future tracks at the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders provide a platform for a new generation of leaders to work together on creating bold opportunities in a rapidly changing world and building resilience and preparedness in the face of emerging challenges.

A strategic partnership

The initiative creates stronger connections between today’s decision-makers and future leaders. Future track leads will serve for a one-year term, during which they will provide thought leadership, strategic guidance and convening power around their respective themes, helping sustain momentum and collaboration beyond the annual meeting itself.

Sheikha Shamma was selected as a member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders community in 2023, joining a distinguished group of around 100 exceptional young leaders recognised globally for their achievements and impact across diverse fields.

The Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 is one of the flagship initiatives of the strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum.

The meeting aims to strengthen the role of global leaders in shaping the future and brings together more than 700 leaders and experts from 90 countries, including ministers, senior government officials, 300 Young Global Leaders and 150 UAE government leaders. The gathering serves as a global platform to explore emerging transformations, assess their implications and opportunities, and develop practical solutions to future challenges.

The meeting programme focuses on six strategic themes: Artificial Intelligence, Technology & Human Agency; Science, Discovery and Innovation; Economic Growth; Geopolitics, Security & Trade; Leadership and Human Flourishing; and Climate, Nature and Sustainability.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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