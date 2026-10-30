A place where heritage meets conservation, and discovery meets responsibility in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: On Sir Bani Yas Island, along its western coastline, the view shifts to long-horned Arabian oryx, mangroves and the waters of the Arabian Gulf. Wildlife conservation and archaeological sites offer a different way to understand the emirate beyond its capital city. Visiting the island comes at a cost.
Here, the beaches, lagoons and desert terrain take over the place of city-streets and towers. It is the long decades of conservation work, that built an ecosystem for thousands of species from both fauna and flora to exist here. Home to free-roaming animals and a bird sanctuary.
The island can be explored on a guided wildlife drive, on foot or by bicycle, while kayaking routes pass through mangroves and lagoons.
The reserve is a landmark conservation legacy, a model for sustainable tourism for Abu Dhabi.
According to the Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi, the area is the largest island coast of Abu Dhabi and was the former private island of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of UAE.
The island’s history comes into view at archaeological sites that include a tomb, a watchtower and a Christian monastery. Guides take visitors through these sites, including the monastery, thought to have been built around AD 600 and abandoned in AD 750.
Falconry offers another connection to the region’s past: Bedouins traditionally prized the birds for their hunting skills. Visitors can meet a falconer to learn how falcons are trained for racing, hold one on their arm and watch the birds being fed.
Much of the island is taken up by the Arabian Wildlife Park, a protected home for thousands of animals. It was established as part of a long-term conservation effort and shelters both species native to the Arabian Peninsula and others introduced through its wildlife programme.
Among them is the Arabian oryx, recognisable by its long, straight horns. Once threatened with extinction in the wild, the antelope has become a symbol of conservation across the Arabian Peninsula.
Gazelles, giraffes and cheetahs also live here. On guided safari trips, visitors travel through the park to see the animals, rather than moving from enclosure to enclosure as they would at a conventional zoo. These trips follow park regulations.
Five ways to explore the island’s wildlife, shoreline and desert:
Wildlife safaris: Visitors travel through the park by jeep or game-viewing truck, looking out for oryx, gazelles, cheetahs and giraffes, with opportunities to photograph them along the way.
Mountain cycling: Guided rides cover 20 to 25 km, taking cyclists past beaches and lagoons, through nature zones and alongside historic sites. For the cyclists looking for a better view along the ride, the island is a great choice.
Nature walks and hiking: On guided walks, visitors explore the island’s desert and shoreline on foot, taking in its wildlife along the way.
Equestrian activities: Horse riding and lessons are available at the island’s stables. Access to the protected reserve is restricted; visitors need to check official day-pass requirements before travelling.
Water and coastal excursions: Kayaking takes visitors through mangroves and across lagoons, while diving offers a view of the coral reefs below the surface.
On Sir Bani Yas Island, the emirate’s story is written as much in its shoreline and traces of earlier life as in its skyline, with decades of conservation helping to sustain the wildlife that lives here today. It is home for all. If you plan to visit, you can look for a daily pass on their official website.