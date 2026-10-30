Wildlife safaris: Visitors travel through the park by jeep or game-viewing truck, looking out for oryx, gazelles, cheetahs and giraffes, with opportunities to photograph them along the way.

Mountain cycling: Guided rides cover 20 to 25 km, taking cyclists past beaches and lagoons, through nature zones and alongside historic sites. For the cyclists looking for a better view along the ride, the island is a great choice.

Nature walks and hiking: On guided walks, visitors explore the island’s desert and shoreline on foot, taking in its wildlife along the way.

Equestrian activities: Horse riding and lessons are available at the island’s stables. Access to the protected reserve is restricted; visitors need to check official day-pass requirements before travelling.