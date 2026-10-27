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Enersol showcases UAE energy technology at ADIPEC 2026

Enersol's impact extends beyond field operations into manufacturing and intl exports

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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Enersol showcases UAE energy technology at ADIPEC 2026
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Enersol, the energy technology investment platform jointly owned by ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi Holding, will participate in ADIPEC 2026 from 2 to 5 November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The company will highlight how its portfolio is advancing in-country value through UAE manufacturing, technology localization and international exports.

Enersol will be joined by its four portfolio companies, EV, Gordon Technologies, NTS Amega Global and Deep Well Services, all of which operate in the UAE. Their presence will demonstrate how Enersol is connecting international technology expertise with local industrial capabilities to support the UAE’s energy sector and serve customers overseas.

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In August 2026, Deep Well Services completed an 11-well unconventional program in Abu Dhabi in 44 days against a planned 77 days, finishing 43% ahead of plan and saving 33 operational days. The program utilized the company’s patented Hydraulic Completion Unit technology alongside its BoreSite® data acquisition and analytics platform, bringing advanced completion capability and real-time operational insight to the UAE market.

NTS Amega Global, which has operated in the UAE since 2008, provides precision manufacturing and specialist tool repair services to customers and other Enersol portfolio companies. At Make it in the Emirates 2026, it announced a partnership with Silverwell Energy to establish a UAE hub for the manufacture, assembly and testing of all-electric intelligent completion systems. The partnership will expand the range of specialist energy technology that can be manufactured and supported locally.

Real Opportunity 

Speaking yo Gulf News , Dean Watson, CEO of Enersol, said: “The real opportunity is to combine specialist engineering, digital capability and investment to solve operating challenges at scale. For Enersol, that means bringing advanced technologies into the field while building industrial capability in the UAE that can support local operations and compete internationally.”

“ADIPEC brings operators, technology companies and investors together. It gives us an important platform to demonstrate how local manufacturing, technology deployment and portfolio collaboration can strengthen in-country value and deliver measurable operational improvements.”

Enersol's impact extends beyond field operations into manufacturing and international exports. In 2025, Gordon Technologies began exporting its UAE-manufactured MudLink measurement-while-drilling systems, which transmit real-time data from inside wells, to SOCAR in Azerbaijan. The first shipment followed successful field trials and took place less than a year after Gordon established its UAE manufacturing base. Abu Dhabi serves as the company’s manufacturing and operational hub for the Eastern Hemisphere.

Collaboration across the portfolio is also creating combined services. EV and Deep Well Services have introduced Video While Fishing, combining downhole cameras with hydraulic intervention technology to help operators locate and recover equipment inside wells.

Separately, EV has acquired Scientific Data Systems (SDS), a Houston-based technology company behind the Warrior Data Acquisition System, a wellbore logging data acquisition platform used in the industry. The acquisition further strengthens EV’s wellbore intelligence and visual analytics capabilities, supporting Enersol’s broader strategy to scale high-value EnergyTech businesses and catalyze innovation across the energy sector.

Visitors can meet Enersol and its portfolio companies in Hall 9, Stand 9210, where technologies on display will include EV’s PigCAM pipeline inspection system and NTS AmegaGlobal’s AmegaSHIELD tool, designed to protect downhole drilling equipment.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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