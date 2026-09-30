Al Ain City Municipality presents ORA platform and upgraded Al Ain Oasis at LIVEX 2026
Abu Dhabi: Al Ain City Municipality has opened a night-time light and sound experience called Sura at Al Ain Oasis, which drew almost 100,000 visitors in its first two months of launching.
The municipality also presented a new analytics platform, ORA, at LIVEX 2026, the Livability and Investment Exhibition. It brings municipal data together to identify service gaps and direct investment to the districts with the greatest needs.
The officials described the two projects as parts of a wider civic strategy that combines heritage preservation with data-led management of municipal services.
The upgrade to Al Ain Oasis is intended to preserve the site's natural and cultural heritage while adding new activities for residents and visitors. The project provides the night experience, “we call it Sura”, said Mai Al Kaabi, analytics specialist, Al ain municipality. “It is a combination of light and sound,” she added.
In the Sura experience, you will hear the sounds of water, night, desert and more, until you reach the tower that is 22-meter height, which is the source of water.”
The experience evokes how previous generations used to search for water sources by listening to echoes. It features lights effects and sound effects with an elevated walkway between the palms.
The Oasis walkway extends over 286 metres with 770 new trees planted. The experience includes a diverse range of activities combining walking, exploration, gardens, hospitality, retail, educational programmes, and interactive attractions.
Smart systems are used to manage building operations, irrigation, lighting, visitor access and circulation, preventive maintenance and security, with the aim of improving operational efficiency and resource management.
“We also have 16 new restaurants and cafés,” she added that it was intending to attract the younger crowd. “You have to go through the experience yourself”
The enhanced experience opened to the public in the beginning of the year; however, the phase 2 intends to include a hotel as a part of the previous project. Plans for phase three are also in discussion.
The ORA Operations Room & Analytics Platform, on the other hand, will provide a single view of Al Ain's districts, public services, civic spaces, infrastructure assets, local needs, and ongoing activities.
“ORA adds value by transforming fragmented data into actionable intelligence,” said Dr. Asma Al Falasi, Head of Analysis and Reports Section, Al Ain Municipality.
It consolidates information previously held across several municipal departments, ultimately providing the decision-makers a clearer picture of conditions on the ground.
The platform monitors urban appearance, infrastructure conditions, civic spaces and community requirements, allowing teams to respond to district priorities. Dr Falasi added, “ORA supports the municipality’s transition from a reactive operating model to a more proactive and data-driven approach.”