In notices posted on X, the authority said parking at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) would be restricted to permit holders. Visitors attending the energy event can use the park-and-ride service during the four-day exhibition.

The exhibition is expected to attract 239,000 visitors from more than 170 countries, alongside more than 2,250 exhibiting companies, 1,800 speakers and 30 country pavilions.

ADIPEC 2026 will take place at ADNEC under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan , with ADNOC hosting the event.

Vehicles belonging to logistics and general cleaning companies are exempt from the truck and labour bus restrictions, according to the notice.

Truck movements on Abu Dhabi Island will be restricted around the clock from Monday, November 2, to Thursday, November 5. Labour buses will face restrictions from 6.30am to 8pm daily during the same period.

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