ADIPEC 2026 runs at ADNEC from November 2 to 5, hosted by ADNOC
Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced park-and-ride services and traffic restrictions for trucks and labour buses on Abu Dhabi Island during ADIPEC 2026, from November 2 to 5.
In notices posted on X, the authority said parking at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) would be restricted to permit holders. Visitors attending the energy event can use the park-and-ride service during the four-day exhibition.
Truck movements on Abu Dhabi Island will be restricted around the clock from Monday, November 2, to Thursday, November 5. Labour buses will face restrictions from 6.30am to 8pm daily during the same period.
Vehicles belonging to logistics and general cleaning companies are exempt from the truck and labour bus restrictions, according to the notice.
ADIPEC 2026 will take place at ADNEC under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with ADNOC hosting the event.
The exhibition is expected to attract 239,000 visitors from more than 170 countries, alongside more than 2,250 exhibiting companies, 1,800 speakers and 30 country pavilions.
The event will bring together energy executives and industry decision-makers to discuss global energy security, investment and industrial development.