GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Abu Dhabi

ADIPEC 2026: Abu Dhabi announces parking, truck and bus restrictions

ADIPEC 2026 runs at ADNEC from November 2 to 5, hosted by ADNOC

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ADIPEC 2026: Abu Dhabi announces parking, truck and bus restrictions

Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced park-and-ride services and traffic restrictions for trucks and labour buses on Abu Dhabi Island during ADIPEC 2026, from November 2 to 5.

In notices posted on X, the authority said parking at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) would be restricted to permit holders. Visitors attending the energy event can use the park-and-ride service during the four-day exhibition.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Truck movements on Abu Dhabi Island will be restricted around the clock from Monday, November 2, to Thursday, November 5. Labour buses will face restrictions from 6.30am to 8pm daily during the same period.

Vehicles belonging to logistics and general cleaning companies are exempt from the truck and labour bus restrictions, according to the notice.

ADIPEC 2026 to attract global energy industry

ADIPEC 2026 will take place at ADNEC under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with ADNOC hosting the event.

The exhibition is expected to attract 239,000 visitors from more than 170 countries, alongside more than 2,250 exhibiting companies, 1,800 speakers and 30 country pavilions.

The event will bring together energy executives and industry decision-makers to discuss global energy security, investment and industrial development.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Enersol showcases UAE energy technology at ADIPEC 2026

Enersol showcases UAE energy technology at ADIPEC 2026

2m read
ADIPEC 2026 expects 239,000 visitors in Abu Dhabi

ADIPEC 2026 expects 239,000 visitors in Abu Dhabi

3m read
ADIPEC 2026 shifts focus to AI deployment, scalability

ADIPEC 2026 shifts focus to AI deployment, scalability

2m read
In 2025, the event generated $53 billion in value through more than 49,000 business deals, highlighting its role in driving investment, partnerships and project delivery.

ADIPEC 2026 to convene in Abu Dhabi

5m read