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Abu Dhabi Police clarify when drivers can stop on pedestrian crossings

Police urge drivers to make way safely for ambulances and Civil Defence vehicles at lights

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Police urged motorists to remain alert to emergency sirens and flashing lights and to respond calmly and responsibly by clearing a path without endangering pedestrians or other road users.
Police urged motorists to remain alert to emergency sirens and flashing lights and to respond calmly and responsibly by clearing a path without endangering pedestrians or other road users.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Drivers who stop on a pedestrian crossing at traffic lights to make way for an emergency vehicle approaching from behind will not be committing a traffic offence, Abu Dhabi Police have clarified.

In a video posted on its official X account, Abu Dhabi Police said motorists should give priority to ambulances, Civil Defence vehicles and other emergency responders, stressing that every second can mean the difference between life and death.

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Police urged motorists to remain alert to emergency sirens and flashing lights and to respond calmly and responsibly by clearing a path without endangering pedestrians or other road users.

Drivers should move cautiously when necessary, avoiding sudden stops or manoeuvres that could obstruct emergency vehicles or disrupt traffic flow.

The force emphasised that making way for emergency responders can help them reach accident scenes and other urgent incidents more quickly, improving response times and protecting lives and property.

It also highlighted the importance of public cooperation and responsible driving in ensuring that ambulances, rescue teams and Civil Defence crews can respond to emergencies without unnecessary delays.

"Every second means a life," the police stressed, underscoring the importance of allowing emergency vehicles to pass safely and without obstruction.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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