New programme combines studies and training for Emirati Aircraft Engineers
Abu Dhabi- Abu Dhabi Aviation Group plans to enrol 35 new Emirati students annually in its Al Jeer programme, which enables participants to combine university or college studies with practical experience in aircraft maintenance engineering.
According to Dr Abdulla Al Shimmari, Executive Director of the National Workforce Enablement Sector at the Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dhabi, the move is aimed at connecting Emiratis with specialised, sustained career pathways in priority sectors.
The programme currently includes more than 65 UAE Nationals and provides a structured route towards professional licensing, with students gaining workplace experience while completing their academic qualifications.
Participants join Abu Dhabi Aviation Group as employees at the beginning of their academic journey and receive practical training across its aviation businesses, including Etihad Engineering, Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), the Advanced Military Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Center (AMMROC), and Abu Dhabi Aerospace Services.
The programme includes two years of supervised practical training towards the requirements for General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) B1, B1.3 or B2 aircraft maintenance licences. Students can also pursue further specialist certifications and participate in technical projects as they progress.
The programme marked its first anniversary at an event at Erth Abu Dhabi on 7 October, attended by students, technical teams, company leadership, government officials and programme partners. Discussions focused on students’ progress, career ambitions and development needs.
Mahmood Alhay Al Hamli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group, said, “Through the programme, we are giving young Emiratis the opportunity to begin their professional journey while still studying, enabling them to combine academic knowledge with practical experience from day one.”
Al Jeer is delivered in partnership with Mawaheb Talent Hub, part of the Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dhabi, which supports Emiratis in accessing specialised career opportunities through partnerships with employers.
Dr Abdulla Al Shimmari added that through this partnership, they provide the young Emiratis the opportunity to gain the knowledge, practical experience and skills required by the labour market, strengthening their readiness and competitiveness while opening new opportunities for long-term professional growth.”
Admission to the programme involves several stages of assessment and interviews. Around one-third of candidates who reach the final interview stage are accepted.
As the programme enters its second year, the planned annual intake of 35 students will provide further opportunities for Emiratis seeking careers in aircraft maintenance engineering, a specialised field requiring academic qualifications, supervised practical experience and professional licensing.