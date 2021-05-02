Abu Dhabi airport passengers. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved updated travel procedures for vaccinated citizens and residents of the emirate, effective from Monday, May 3.

As per the new procedures, vaccinated travellers arriving from ‘green’ countries must take a PCR test on arrival and on day six, without the need to quarantine. Vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, then quarantine for five days, and take another PCR test on day four from arrival to the country.

The protocol applies to all vaccinated UAE citizens and residents in the emirate of Abu Dhabi who received their second vaccine dose at least 28 days earlier, which is documented in the vaccine report on Alhosn app.

Meanwhile, non-vaccinated citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi arriving from ‘green’ countries must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, as well as two other PCR tests on days six and 12. Those arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for ten days and take another PCR test on day eight.

