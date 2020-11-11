Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has unveiled a Technology Innovation Institute, a dedicated applied research pillar of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), committed to reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s status as a global hub for innovation and advanced technologies.
The institute aims to deliver discovery science and breakthrough technologies that have a global impact. It is rapidly breaking new ground at its seven initial dedicated research centres, each of which have world-class research facilities. There are seven areas of focus at the institute: Quantum research, autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy and secure systems.
The unveiling of the institute follows directions from Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Advanced Technology Research Council, to create an ecosystem for the emirate’s research and development activities that will position Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for advanced technology research.
Faisal Al Bannai, secretary-general of Advanced Technology Research Council, said the institute was well-positioned to support this strategic goal.
Al Bannai said: “The Technology Innovation Institute is a pioneering research centre that develops disruptive and transformative technologies that have practical-use cases and global impact. The institute allows us to push the frontiers of knowledge further than ever before for the benefit of science, society, economy and environment.”
The institute allows us to push the frontiers of knowledge further than ever before for the benefit of science, society, economy and environment.
Teams of international scientists and researchers joined the institute from around the world within two months of the first board meeting in August 2020. This intellectual community will contribute to building a research and development ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.
The institute will also drive applied research, intellectual property development, academic and industry partnerships. It has already begun working on more than 25 long-term collaborative projects through partnerships with more than 20 world-leading universities.
The institute will have the flexibility to rapidly progress research, with a defined research roadmap, committed long-term funding and the ability to make effective decisions in a fast-paced environment.