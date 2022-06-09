Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is well on tack to remain one of the safest cities in the world, with traffic fatalities decreasing 4.44 per cent compared to last year, and a 57.1 per cent decrease in the rate of serious crimes per 100,000 population.
Distress reports per 100,000 population have also decreased 13.84 per cent compared to last year, whereas emergency response services have improved their response time by 31.92 per cent.
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police said these statistics reflect the UAE capital’s position as one of the world’s safest cities.
Visionary leadership
Major General Staff Pilot Faris Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said these accomplishments have been achieved with the support of the UAE’s wise leadership and in compliance with its directives to always be at the forefront in all sectors, including police and safety services. The improvements have improved the quality of life for residents.
In terms of specific types of crimes, Abu Dhabi Police noted a 29.7 per cent reduction in electronic crimes, 33.83 per cent decline in thefts, and 47.1 per cent decrease in crimes related to narcotics.
Safest city ranking
These achievements have also been noted at the international level. Global data platform Numbeo, which develops a crowd-sourced list of the safest cities in the world, ranked Abu Dhabi as the safest city in the world for the sixth consecutive year in 2021. On the other hand, the Economist Intelligence Unit, an analytical arm of the Economist magazine, ranked Abu Dhabi 11 on the personal safety index, up from 29th place. The capital was also ranked as the safest city in the Middle East and Africa in 2021, maintaining its five-year record.
Awareness campaigns
The Abu Dhabi Police statement added that a number of important security awareness projects had also been carried out recently, including campaigns to ensure better safety among public transport users, university students, and inmates at correctional facilities.
A number of proactive initiatives are also underway at present, including training programmes in forensic geology to enable crime prevention, and rehabilitation programmes for addicts.
Abu Dhabi Police also prioritise residents’ wellbeing and satisfaction. Last year, the force distributed more than 8,000 gifts and 500 vouchers as part of various social outreach efforts.