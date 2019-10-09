The canteen of an Abu Dhabi-based school was shut down by the food control authorities for violating food safety rules, a statement from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAA) said on Wednesday. Image Credit:

The authority issued an administrative closure on Wednesday against the canteen of ABC Private School, located in Al Shamkha, Abu Dhabi.

Engineer Thamer Rashid Al Qasimi, spokesman for the authority, said the food control report at the authority stated that the decision close the canteen was the result of the establishment’s violation of health safety requirements as high-risk food was placed at room temperature in the school cafeteria. The school also lacked instruments to record temperatures of meals received from outside.

Al Qasimi said the measure is part of the efforts of the authority to strengthen food safety in Abu Dhabi with strict controls applied by the inspectors of the authority.

He pointed out that all food facilities and products are subject to periodic inspections to ensure compliance with safety requirements prescribed the authority.

Al Qasimi appealed to the public to communicate with the authority and report any suspicion of food contents or other violations detected in any food facility by calling toll free number of the government at 800555. Inspectors will immediately take necessary action and ensure thaat the community has access to only safe foods.