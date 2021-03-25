Abu Dhabi: The price of PCR tests for COVID-19 has been reduced to Dh65 per test at all Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) facilities.
Seha, Abu Dhabi’s public health provider and the UAE’s largest healthcare entity, announced the price reduction on its social media platforms on Thursday.
“We are committed to your safety and wellbeing,” Seha announced.
The UAE holds one of the world’s highest COVID-19 testing records, having administered more than 36 million tests since the start of the outbreak.
PCR tests at Seha facilities were previously priced Dh85 per person.