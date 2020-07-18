Comes as part of a resolution to put 40% of waste back into roads and construction

Picture for illustrative purposes: Construction waste being put back into road development Image Credit: Oliver Clarke/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) recycled 1,236,814 tonnes of construction and demolition waste last year representing 70 per cent of the total collected from the region and the equivalent of 149 domes of the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi.

The move comes as part of Tadweer’s commitment to implementing Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s resolution that mandates the use of a minimum quantity of 40 per cent recycled material in different road and construction projects across the emirate.

Over the past year, Tadweer has received 1,808,291 tons of C&D waste from Abu Dhabi region, accounting for 26 per cent of the total waste handled by its facilities.

Located on Hameem Road in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Tadweer’s construction and demolition waste recycling facility boasts a capacity to recycle 8,000 tons of C&D waste per day. It produces four different sizes of recycled aggregate, and sand to use in the construction of various infrastructure projects across the Emirate. Since 2010, the facility has produced 13,842,072 tons of recycled aggregate from C&D waste, equivalent to 5,300-km road, which is similar to building a road that stretches for 40 per cent of the Earth’s diameter.

Using advanced treatment and recycling processes, the recycled aggregate from the facility is used in the construction of several landmarks and vital infrastructure projects in the Emirate including Louvre Museum - Abu Dhabi, Ghweifat International Highway, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Etihad Rail project.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, said, “Tadweer’s efforts to recycle construction and demolition waste across Abu Dhabi has significantly contributed to achieving the emirate’s recycling targets. The facility has become a major source of raw materials for major construction projects in the emirate.”

Al Kaabi added: “Tadweer’s strategy is focused on the development of innovative solutions for the effective management of waste in an eco-friendly manner. This strategy allows the emirate to reduce pollution and protect its environment for future generations in line with its sustainable development agenda.”