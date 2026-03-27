Abu Dhabi Police lauds crime scene team's swift investigation skills

Efficient crime scene handling earns praise from Abu Dhabi Police
Abu Dhabi Police chief praised the Crime Scene Department for their professionalism and swift handling of investigations.
Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, highlighted their key role in supporting forensic work and upholding international standards.
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During his visit, he was briefed on the procedures for managing crime scenes and the advanced scientific techniques used to collect and analyse evidence, which support the criminal justice system and expedite investigations.
He also commended the specialist staff for their expertise and efficiency in handling reports and incidents in line with international best practices, underlining the department’s vital contribution to Abu Dhabi’s security system.