Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police arrested four Asians and confiscated 1.5 tonnes of banned substance neswar from their possession, police said on Sunday.
Police investigated the matter after obtaining permission from prosecution and a police team raided the factory where the substance was hidden, leading to the arrest of four Asians, too.
A video tweeted by the police showed some machine being used to produce and neswar inside a factory. The factory was raided and all substances were seized.
Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with local partners in the emirate represented by the Department of Municipalities, Transport and Waste Management (Tadweer), seized 1.5 tonnes of neswar after the team was tipped off.
Brigadier General Mohammad Suhail Al Rashdi, director of Criminal Security at Abu Dhabi Police, praised the watchful and concerted efforts of the police in preventing the spread of banned substances in society.
The arrested persons were referred to court for further legal proceedings.
Police have asked community members to inform them if they notice any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.