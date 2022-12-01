Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has lit up its streets in festive colours and motifs in celebration of the UAE’s 51st National Day.
The bright decorative lights and flags have been installed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) across major roads and public squares in the emirate. The lights have been arranged to read congratulatory messages, or simply ‘51’ to signify 51 years of the union of the emirates.
“The [festive] lighting is intended to promote the values of unification, encourage a sense of belonging to the nation, and honour national values. DMT aims to spread happiness and joy among the residents of Abu Dhabi this National Day and reiterate its commitment to improving the emirate’s quality of life,” the DMT said it a statement.
Safety and sustainability
It added that the decorative installations are made largely of recycled materials in order to ensure sustainability. In addition, high quality electric cabling has been used to ensure that the decorations can safely withstand a range of climate conditions.
In the capital, Corniche Street, which sees motorists celebrating the National Day in am impromptu parade, is especially cheery, with the overhead strings of lights lending it a canopy-like feel. King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street is also a sight to behold with the celebratory decorations.