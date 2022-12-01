Two Abu Dhabi bridges connecting to Al Maryah Island closed over National Day holiday

Embed: https://twitter.com/ITCAbuDhabi/status/1597885148884000769?s=20&t=iu1TOFaaDPTlhN_TXHrc7A
Abu Dhabi: Two bridges in the capital that connect to Al Maryah Island will be closed to vehicular traffic over the National Day break, the emirate’s public transport regulator has announced.
In an alert issued on its social media platforms, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said bridges connecting Al Maryah Island to Hamdan bin Mohammed Street and Zayed the First Street will be closed from 8:30pm to 9:30pm on Sunday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3. The closure will be implemented in both directions.
The ITC has accordingly urged motorists to drive carefully, and to opt for alternative routes during the closure.
Another closure
There will be another major road closure in the capital over the National Day holiday. A section of Khaleej Al Arabi Street will be closed to traffic coming from both directions between 5:30pm and 8pm on Friday, December 2. The closed section extends from the road’s junction with Shakhbout bin Sultan Street to its junction with Musaffah Bridge.
Heavy vehicle ban
Meanwhile, heavy vehicles are also banned from entering Abu Dhabi island, or using the four bridges that connect the island to the mainland. This ban, which excludes vehicles used by logistics providers and cleaning companies, will extend until 1am on Sunday, December 4.