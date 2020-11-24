WAM ABU DHABI1-1606227457970
The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City announced on Tuesday that it has adorned the city’s roads and public assets with 40,000 flags and 5,200 lighting structures. Image Credit: Supplied
Abu Dhabi: Twinkling lights and lit geometric patterns have been set up all cross Abu Dhabi ahead of the 49th UAE National Day.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City announced on Tuesday that it has adorned the city’s roads and public assets with 40,000 flags and 5,200 lighting structures ahead of the celebrations in December. Many of these glittering lights have been shaped to make up three-dimensional figures, including horses, children flying the UAE flag and falcons. Others have been used to reading inspirational messages dedicated to the UAE’s strength, resilience and growth.

In total, 12 bridges in Abu Dhabi have been decorated, along with many main roads and neighbourhoods, ahead of the National Day. Image Credit: Supplied

In total, 12 bridges in Abu Dhabi have been decorated, along with many main roads and neighbourhoods. And like every other year, the project has focused on Abu Dhabi Corniche, which sees many residents stopping by on the occasion.

The municipality added that is has used safe, water-resistant fixtures to ensure that the decorations are hygienic as well as pleasing.