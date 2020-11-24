Abu Dhabi: Twinkling lights and lit geometric patterns have been set up all cross Abu Dhabi ahead of the 49th UAE National Day.
The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City announced on Tuesday that it has adorned the city’s roads and public assets with 40,000 flags and 5,200 lighting structures ahead of the celebrations in December. Many of these glittering lights have been shaped to make up three-dimensional figures, including horses, children flying the UAE flag and falcons. Others have been used to reading inspirational messages dedicated to the UAE’s strength, resilience and growth.
In total, 12 bridges in Abu Dhabi have been decorated, along with many main roads and neighbourhoods. And like every other year, the project has focused on Abu Dhabi Corniche, which sees many residents stopping by on the occasion.
Read more
- Canadian-American student in Dubai offers UAE workers masks that will help keep them cool
- Now, enjoy sunrise with breakfast from Dubai Frame. Find out timings, charges here
- The Big Heart Foundation in Sharjah announces fund to support Kenya refugee camp
- Dubai Metro’s Al Fahidi Station is now Sharaf DG Metro Station
The municipality added that is has used safe, water-resistant fixtures to ensure that the decorations are hygienic as well as pleasing.